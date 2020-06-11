Of the lesser-known WhatsApp features, ‘Click to Chat’ allows you to start a chat with someone without having their phone number saved on your mobile. If you know the number of a person and they have an active WhatsApp account, you can create a link that will allow you to start a chat with that person. When you click on the link, the chat with that person will open automatically.

WhatsApp’s click-to-chat feature

This function is available both on the phone and on WhatsApp Web. And right now it’s creating problems for Facebook, since has caused a security breach that is exposing the phone numbers of hundreds of thousands of users: According to Athul Jayaram, researcher from India and ‘hunter-bugs’ of programs, using this WhatsApp function can cause your phone number appears in Google’s public search results, opening the door to all kinds of scams and cyber attacks.