WhatsApp experiments with a small change in voice memos

What is new in WhatsApp is a change in the bubbles of the audio notes: now you will see the sound waves

WhatsApp continues to experiment with new functions for voice memos. After introducing the possibility of accelerating the audios, now the application is testing to include a interface related news of the voice memo playback bubble.

The change has been discovered by WABetaInfo, although they indicate that It should now be available to users of the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. It consists of the inclusion of sound waves in WhatsApp audio messages.

Sound waves in WhatsApp audio bubbles

WhatsApp is not the first application to introduce a function of this type in its interface. Apps like Telegram or Instagram itself already show sound waves in voicemails for some time now, and it’s no wonder WhatsApp has followed the same path.

As can be seen in the capture, the waves replace the progress bar of the sound player. This, however, does not mean that it is no longer possible to control playback: sliding your finger to the left or right will rewind or fast-forward the playback.

It’s about a minor change, but that adds points to the modernization of the application interface in which WhatsApp has been immersed in recent months.

If you still don’t see this change, it may be because you don’t have the beta version of WhatsApp installed. However, it is possible that the rollout is proceeding in a staggered manner, and it may still take a while to reach all beta users.

