Messaging enters the top 10 brands most copied during phishing attempts.

Phishing, or phishing in French, is a technique well known to cybercriminals. Very widespread in recent years, it aims to pretend to be a trusted third party (bank, administration or large company for example) in order to extract personal information from their victim. We most often speak of bank data used to empty the accounts of the person concerned.

A scourge against which the authorities are fighting, even if their number is not decreasing with new methods observed.

In recent months, for example, the number of phishing attacks from WhatsApp has increased by 13.467%. In total, cybercriminals have sent over 5,000 different phishing links around the world, using the name of WhatsApp as the sender. The Facebook subsidiary thus occupies the fifth place among the most imitated brands.

Paypal remains the undisputed number 1. Facebook itself, Microsoft and Netflix complete the top 5. Next come Bank of America, CIBC, Desjardins, Apple and finally Amazon. Some big names that inspire the confidence of internet users.

“Hackers very often pretend to be the WhatsApp brand. Users of the popular chat app should be aware of this,” said Arnout Van de Meulebroucke, CEO of Phished, a start-up that helps companies educate their employees. to cyber risks. “Phishing messages can be strangely convincing. We do not recommend, for example, clicking on links that would give you access to new WhatsApp groups.”

Another regular piece of advice, but little followed, is that of not using the same password on each new account or new website. “Cybercriminals are not specifically looking for money to be made right away with phishing emails. Instead, they want to extract passwords, which they then try to reuse in other online services. , such as bank details, “he said. Finally, this report shows that the phishers are mainly active on Friday and during the weekend. Vigilance therefore knows no rest.