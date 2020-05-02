After announcing that the forwarding of messages to group chats was limited to prevent the spread of hoaxes and ‘fake news’, WhatsApp has come out with rumors of alleged censorship in the information verification process. The most used instant messaging app in the world has denied the limitation on forwarding. Respond to the content of the messages: “WhatsApp does not see, moderate or censor”.

WhatsApp has released a statement explaining the measure taken to combat disinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic, due to accusations that the Government of Spain as well as news verification websites: ‘Newtral’ or ‘Maldita.es’ are behind of message forwarding limitations.

“We have introduced a new global limit to reduce the number of times frequently forwarded messages can be shared, in order to maintain the personal and private nature of WhatsApp and limit the spread of messages that may contain erroneous information. Once a message has been shared 5 times, now it will only be possible to forward that message to other chats one by one. This limit is applied automatically and has no relation to the content of the message -which WhatsApp neither sees, nor moderates, nor censors – because all WhatsApp messages and calls are protected with end-to-end encryption.End-to-end encryption means that only you and the person you are writing to can see the content of your messages, and no one else – not even WhatsApp The automatic forwarding limit is applied systematically worldwide and has nothing to do with the verification of information on WhatsAp. p or on Facebook. “

The company has reported that it has recently donated $ 1 million to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) to support the fight against disinformation related to COVID-19. The donation will go towards training in the use of advanced WhatsApp Business functions, including the WhatsApp Business API. IFCN launched the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, a global network representing more than 100 verifiers in more than 45 countries – including Spain – that use WhatsApp to collect and clarify misleading information. Verifiers use WhatsApp as a way to collect disinformation from the general public, who send them rumors or messages that are suspected of being false so that verifiers or fact checkers can review them. We encourage IFCN to share WhatsApp best practices, including how to use WhatsApp business products, with the entire global community of verifiers. The donation will support training in the use of advanced WhatsApp Business features, including the WhatsApp Business API.

“The new global forwarding limit was implemented by WhatsApp to keep service personal and private, and to reduce the spread of viral messages, with the aim of keeping our users safe. It is not related in any way to verification organizations or with ‘censorship’, and any statement that suggests otherwise is 100% false, “the statement concluded.

