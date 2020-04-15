Many rumors are circulating about the new forwarding limit that WhatsApp has started to apply and about how information verification is working. Facebook, the owner of the messaging network, has denied them and clarifies them in a statement issued last Monday. In it he indicates that the measures that he has adopted during the crisis by COVID-19 are aimed at “facing the challenge of disinformation that is shared in the service.”

WhatsApp has introduced “a new global limit to reduce the number of times frequently forwarded messages can be shared.” It does so, explain its managers, to maintain its “personal and private character” and limit the spread of those “that may contain erroneous information”.

Once a message has been shared five times, it can now only be forwarded to other chats one by one. “This limit is automatically applied and has no relation to the content – which WhatsApp neither sees, nor moderates, nor censors – because all WhatsApp messages and calls are protected with end-to-end encryption,” say those responsible for the net.

End-to-end encryption means that only the person who sends a message and the one who receives it can see its content: Whatsapp ensures that they do not have access to it.

The company that owns the automatic messaging network adds that “the automatic forwarding limit is applied systematically, worldwide and has no relation to the verification of information on WhatsApp or Facebook.”

“The new global forwarding limit was implemented by Whatsapp to keep personal and private service, and to reduce the spread of viral messages, with the aim of keeping our users safe. It is not related in any way to the verification organizations or with censorship, and any statement that suggests otherwise is one hundred percent false, “they emphasize from Facebook.

