WhatsApp could stop working on your mobile on May 15: how to avoid it?

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, will stop working on May 15 on the phones of all those who have not accepted the controversial terms of use announced by Facebook earlier this year. Luckily, you still have time to do so to avoid running out of service from that day on.

The steps to follow are quite simple: when entering the application, a message about the conditions of use of WhatsApp is likely to appear. Simply accept them to avoid account suspension from May 15. If the aforementioned message does not appear when you enter the application, it is possible that you have already accepted the new conditions (and you may not remember it). If the message appeared to you in the past but you decided not to accept the conditions, it is likely that it will appear again in the next few days.

What happens if I do not accept the WhatsApp conditions before May 15?

Yes, once May 15 has arrived, you have not accepted the conditions of use of WhatsApp, your account will be restricted, but not deleted. This is what the company explains on its website:

If you did not accept them by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you will not have access to all WhatsApp features until you accept them. For a short period, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the application.

WhatsApp clarifies on its support page that “you can accept updates even after May 15”. Therefore, you can regain access to your account if, for any reason, you have not accepted the conditions of use before that date.

You must not forget that, in parallel, WhatsApp could apply its policy of inactive users. This is how the company explains it on its website:

In general, WhatsApp accounts that are inactive for more than 120 days are deleted in order to maintain security, limit data retention, and protect user privacy. It is considered that there is inactivity when the user does not connect to WhatsApp.

