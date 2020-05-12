Surely as far as confinement is concerned you have been able to talk to a lot of people by video call. In fact, many companies have appeared as possible alternatives to video conference multiple users, but the big brands do not want to be left behind. Now is the time when you have to put all the meat on the grill and that is WhatsApp wants to increase 50 users in video calls.

50 users will connect in WhatsApp video calls

Your smartphone may not be the best device for making a video call. The reason is clear and is that it has a small screen to see your contacts with good definition. However, it can be a good option when it comes to talking to someone anywhere because of its ease of transportation and connectivity.

Why do we tell you all this? because one of the great firms in the world of technology is making changes. These changes are big, very big, as big as increasing the number of people in a video call considerably. It turns out that in Menlo Park are working on how to give WhatsApp 50 simultaneous people in video calls. Yes, until recently the app was able to put you in contact with no less than eight people, but finally great news arrives for those who use the mirror for their computer.

As you know, WhatsApp Web is available for you to use the app from your computer. The option of video calls from the computer tool has been expected for a long time and finally it comes in handy according to what WABetaInfo has. As you can see, a new icon of a camera appears that connects you to your contacts, but in the tests something curious appears and it is that it is a direct access to Messenger Rooms. In other words, Facebook puts users at the service of WhatsApp the ability to have Messenger Rooms in your hands.

This feature is available to users of Facebook Messenger, the ‘other Facebook messaging app’, so you can connect in a room with a maximum of 50 people simultaneously. We will have to wait for the company to launch this function, something that we hope will be sooner, especially in these times of confinement.