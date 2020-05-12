WhatsApp competes to zoom with this new function for video calls | Pexels

WhatsApp competes to zoom with this new function for video calls. The most widely used application in the world, does not plan to be left behind and takes the whole porvecho to the contingency to present a new function that will make life easier for its users.

The application of Whatsapp has announced a new feature that will allow its users to make gurpal video calls with up to 50 participants, something that until now had only been done by the zoom platform and which became popular with virtual classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The web version of WhatsApp It has also become popular due to work at home, so Mark Zukenberg announced at the end of April that he will compete directly with the Zoom platform with video calls from the computer version.

The name of the platform is Messenger Rooms, which will be directly integrated into the messenger app , which will allow users to make video calls directly from the application of WhatsApp in the web version or from the phone.

To make these calls from the computer version you just have to go to the attach button and in the list that appears when you click on that button you will see a new one where a camera appears. With this new feature Whatsapp wants to make sure that its users do not resort to other applications to make video calls massive.

The new Whatsapp function It is in development and there is not yet an estimated date when it will be released to the public, so we will have to wait for news from its founders, however, there is no doubt that in times of pandemic, new technologies have us more connected than ever.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel.

.