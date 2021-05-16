WhatsApp changes its terms of use today Find out everything! | Pixabay

The famous app WhatsApp changes today, May 15, its conditions of use and we will announce what will happen in your account from now on if you do not accept them, so keep reading so that you find out everything.

That’s right, today, May 15, the new WhatsApp privacy policy has come into force, after so much waiting.

And whatever your decision was to accept them or not, this time we are going to tell you the consequences of this novelty in one of the most used messaging tools owned by Facebook.

As you may recall, at the beginning, the company pointed out that on May 15, whoever did not accept the new conditions would see their account deactivated.

However, earlier this week they announced that this will not be the case and that the behavior of the accounts will not be modified.

No accounts will be deleted on May 15 due to this update and no one will lose WhatsApp functionality either. We will continue to remind people for the next several weeks. “

Despite this, if you enter the WhatsApp questions and answers, the company does affirm that over the weeks, if the conditions are not accepted, functionalities will be lost and its use will unfortunately be much more limited.

It should be noted that according to WhatsApp, the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them.

In addition, the application comments that people who do not accept will receive reminders to accept in the future.

They have not communicated the frequency of these notices, however, they have communicated that after several weeks, the reminder will become persistent.

It will be from there when, depending on each user and case, functionality will begin to lose, something that will undoubtedly affect millions of people.

And although Facebook has not told why the decision change, everything points to the fear of losing more users.

WhatsApp began in early January to show a notice informing its users of changes to their privacy conditions.

In summary, what you will do from today is share data with Facebook, data such as the phone number of your users, account information, transaction data, metadata, interactions on the platform, device information.

In any case, although they will not remove your account from the platform, it is only a partial victory, since as we mentioned before, if you do not accept the conditions of use, there will be WhatsApp functions that you will not be able to use.

In addition to the fact that you will receive constant messages reminding you that you must accept the new terms, when after weeks of notices the reminder is persistent, you will not be able to access your chat list when opening the service, as explained by the company.

It is worth mentioning that if you can answer calls and video calls, if you have notifications activated, you can touch them to read or respond to messages and also to return missed calls or video calls.

These limitations will arrive periodically and as we said, it will not be to all users at the same time and it has not been specified exactly after how many days this will happen.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you will not be able to receive calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone. “

In fact, when the new privacy policy of WhatsApp was announced at the beginning of the year, Signal and Telegram began to register many new users in a massive way and without a doubt this could be a compelling reason for the change of plans of the Menlo Park company .