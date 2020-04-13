In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, it has begun to spread through social networks and messaging platforms a hoax that ensures that WhatsApp censors messages critical of the current coalition government between PSOE and Podemos. The VOX party, the third force in politics in the Congress of Deputies, has even begun to promote a Telegram channel, ensuring that “on Telegram you can forward messages to your friends just as you did on WhatsApp before censorship was applied” .

The censorship to which many refer is nothing more than the imitation in the forwarding of messages imposed by WhatsApp a few days ago with the aim of stopping the spread of highly forwarded messages and that, therefore, are liable to be hoaxes. The limitation applies to any message, whether it is critical of the Government or a simple joke forwarded multiple times by users of the platform. In addition, it is a global measure, so the limitations on message forwarding are not only being applied in Spain. This, therefore, dismantles the theory that some political representatives have propagated through social networks and that ensures that WhatsApp applies censorship on its platform by order of the Government of Spain.

📱🇪🇸 Our Telegram channel is about to reach 30,000 subscribers! If you want to join you just have to download the application on your mobile and / or computer and subscribe to our channel through this link: https: //t.co/4yohFYXKxn pic.twitter.com/YHmMUVJ6SH – vox_es (@vox_es) April 12, 2020

If WhatsApp continues to maintain its stupid idea, following instructions from the Sanchezstein government, to limit the dissemination of critical messages to the government, it will not only collaborate with a banana censorship, but that people will go to the Russian Telegram and others. And Pigtails so happy – Rafael Hernando (@Rafa_Hernando) April 11, 2020

The messages sent through WhatsApp are encrypted from point to point, so that only the sender and receiver can know the content of it. The keys necessary to decipher these messages are only in the hands of the participants in the conversation, so neither WhatsApp nor any possible intermediary could get to know the content of the same. The company, therefore, could not get to apply censorship on certain messages even if it wished, because they do not have the capacity to know what it is about.

Fake news verifiers such as Newtral or Maldito Bulo have also been involved in this disinformation chain, which verify the veracity of the information circulating through social networks and the statements of politicians. These companies are part of an extensive list of verification entities, which can be consulted on the WhatsApp website. The company, with this measure, invites users to contact these companies if they suspect the veracity of information, but they do not intervene in any kind of censorship process or in limiting the forwarding of certain messages. Point-to-point encryption, again, would prevent such censorship from being practiced even if so desired.

Those who denounce the alleged censorship invite to use Telegram as a messaging platform through which to interact with other people. They include the political party VOX, which publicly invited its followers to join its Telegram channel. However, Telegram is a less effective tool for propagating certain content, since, although it does not apply limitations on message forwarding – at least for the moment – it does have a number of characteristics that play against propagation:

When forwarding a message, Telegram attaches the identity of the person who sent it the first time, something that does not happen on WhatsApp. In this way, the anonymity of the hoax is eliminated and its traceability is facilitated, which can play against its propagation.

Telegram has two types of chats: “secrets” and standard chats. In the former, the messages are encrypted from point to point, as happens in WhatsApp, so that only the sender and the receiver have in their possession the keys necessary to know the content of a message. However, most messages sent by Telegram are not of this type, so the keys necessary to decrypt the content are also in the hands of Telegram. If a government decided to apply censorship, it would be easier to do it with Telegram than with WhatsApp, because there would be a way to read the messages and check their content. This, in addition, also applies to group conversations, which is the most common and effective way to spread a hoax.

WhatsApp, for its part, has issued an official statement denying the accusations of censorship that in recent days has spread through social networks. The company claims that the limitation on message forwarding “is in no way related to fact-checking organizations or censorship.” The full statement is as follows:

There are some false rumors circulating about the new WhatsApp forwarding limit, and also about how fact checking works on WhatsApp. We want to clarify the facts. WhatsApp has recently taken a series of steps to address the challenge of misinformation being shared on the service. We have introduced a new global limit to reduce the number of times that frequently forwarded messages can be shared, in order to keep WhatsApp personal and private, and limit the spread of messages that may contain harmful erroneous information. Once a message has been shared 5 times, it is now only possible to forward that message to one contact at a time. This limit is automatically applied and has no relation to the content of the message, which WhatsApp does not see, nor moderate or censure, because all messages and calls on WhatsApp are protected with end-to-end encryption. End-to-end encryption means that only you and the person you’re sending messages to can see the content of your messages, and no one else, not even WhatsApp. The automatic forwarding limit is applied consistently anywhere in the world and has nothing to do with fact checking on WhatsApp or Facebook. WhatsApp recently provided a $ 1 million donation to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Check Network (IFCN) to provide support to expand the battle against misinformation related to COVID-19. The IFCN launched CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, a global network representing more than 100 fact checkers in more than 45 countries, including Spain, that use WhatsApp as a tool to combat misinformation and dispel misleading information. Fact checkers use WhatsApp as a way to get misinformation from the public, which can send rumors to them for review. We encourage IFCN to share WhatsApp best practices, including how to use WhatsApp commercial products, with the entire global fact-checking community. WhatsApp introduced the new global forwarding limit to keep the service personal and private and to stop the spread of viral messages on the service, with the aim of keeping our users safe. It is in no way related to fact-checking organizations, or “censorship,” and any suggestion to the contrary is 100% false.

The conclusion, therefore, is that neither WhatsApp censures the critical messages towards the Government, nor is Newtral or Damn Bulo involved in the supposed process. And on Telegram, the alternative proposed by VOX and other believers of this falsehood, in reality, it would be easier to detect and even censor hoaxes like this.