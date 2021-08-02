WhatsApp can no longer be used in these terminals from January 1

The arrival of 2021 brings news for the most popular messaging application: WhatsApp will stop working in the oldest iOS and Android smartphones, the two operating systems most used in Spain. And they will stop working as of January 1, 2021, as happened at the beginning of this atypical year, when WhatsApp could no longer be used on iPhones that worked with iOS 8 or older versions, nor in the Android using version 2.3.7 or earlier.

What phones will stop being compatible with WhatsApp?

With the arrival of the new year, iPhones whose operating system is not iOS 9 or 4.0.3 in the case of Android, they will not be able to continue using the messaging application. The affected phones will be: iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S that will have to update the operating system in order to continue using WhatsApp normally.

How to keep your conversations if you lose WhatsApp?

If your phone is one of those affected and you don’t want to lose your conversations and all the files and images that they include, you will have to make a backup copy of the WhatsApp messages. Doing it is very simple: open the chat you want to keep and click on the ‘Group information’ option. From there, you just have to select ‘Export chat’ and choose between two different options: ‘Attach files’ and ‘no files’. In this way, you can decide whether to keep those files received in your conversations or whether, on the contrary, they will be deleted forever.

It may interest you

Free up space on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the mobile applications that occupies the most space on your smartphone, but one of its main novelties will be the possibility of freeing up storage space on your mobile.

As a novelty, the App now allows delete multiple files -and not individually as before- and, in turn, offers a preview of them and thus make sure that we are not wrong by eliminating memories.