WhatsApp Business: benefits and mistakes to avoid | News | Communications

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the queen of applications. According to its own data, more than 2 billion people in more than 180 countries communicate with friends, family and clients through it. In 2018, the application created WhatsApp Business, a version specially designed for small and medium-sized companies. Although it works similar to the regular version, it offers several additional options for businesses.

1. Company profile. Contact details, website, address and a short description of the business can be added.

2. Statistics. It allows you to see how many messages have been sent, how many were received and how many were read. This makes it easy to keep track of who is interested in company information.

3. Automated messages. It is a useful option to leave a message that the business is closed for holidays or that it has finished its business hours. It also offers the option of creating quick responses, that is, predefined texts to answer the most frequent questions without much effort.

4. Direct link. WhatsApp Business automatically generates a link to the company profile. In this way, it can be shared with anyone to take it directly to the WhatsApp profile.

5. Labels. Thanks to them, conversations and contacts can be better organized. For example, to classify them according to the status of the order: pending, completed, awaiting payment …

6. Catalog. Users can consult the main products and services of the company from the WhatsApp profile. In each one you can add an image, the price, the description, the link to the website and the product code. The application allows a catalog of up to 500 products.

WhatsApp Business: benefits and mistakes to avoid. Benefits for SMEs

Thanks to these tools, WhatsApp Business facilitates certain procedures for SMEs and gives them a showcase for their products. The experts of www.beedigital.es, explain that WhatsApp Business has three main benefits for SMEs:

– Help loyalty

One of the keys to getting a customer to return is trust. Creating a direct conversation with the user translates into greater closeness; generates a link, as it reminds you that behind the logo there are people who read your messages and are interested in your satisfaction.

– Time saving

Automated messages manage to eliminate repetitive tasks, such as sending the same text to all contacts. They can be very short messages, such as a simple greeting, or more complex texts: warn that the business is closed for holidays, ask what type of service the consumer wants …

– High range

9 out of 10 Spaniards know WhatsApp, and 85% of them have used it at some time, according to data from IAB Spain for 2020. In addition, users enter WhatsApp several times a day. In total, they spend more than an hour and a half a day on this social network. Being on WhatsApp means being closer to customers, who are always on the lookout for their phone.

Mistakes to avoid

However, and like any social network, you have to know how to use it. BeeDIGITAL experts explain what mistakes to avoid when using this app to get the most out of it:

1. Send messages without the client’s permission

The protection of the personal data of the clients has always been something essential in any company. But after the approval of the latest European Data Protection Regulation (RGPD), it is even more so. Companies collect a lot of data from their customers and the same requirement must always be met: they must give their consent to save and use it. The client must have expressly agreed that the company can send information to their phone number.

2. Not checking messages before sending them

A well-crafted message that is perfectly understood and has no spelling mistakes will give a good image of the company. In contrast, a text written in a hurry can be full of errors. A good way to avoid these small glitches is to work with WhatsApp Web, the computer version. It will be much easier to write without spelling mistakes or typos with a computer keyboard than with your mobile. Also, it is very important to take a little time to write your responses to clients. This will prevent messages from being confusing or misunderstood.

3. Write outside of business hours

WhatsApp is a social network that is used, above all, to talk with friends and family. Therefore, limits must be placed on the sending of commercial messages. When the day is over, users want to be sure that only personal ones will reach them.

4. Send very long messages

Agility and brevity are two basic pillars of any social network, also WhatsApp. In addition, it is tedious to read very long messages on the mobile screen. The user prefers quick and visual information that can be attended in a short time. Therefore, it is better to send an image or a short video accompanied by a short text.

5. Use personal number for company account

The content that is shared through the profile must be related to the business, it is necessary to avoid crossing the limits and getting to send personal content. In addition, having separate profiles will allow better establishment of customer service hours. When the day ends, the only profile that will be active will be the staff.

6. Don’t respond

To generate trust and closeness, the client must feel heard. All questions or comments must be answered, as well as criticisms. Negative feedback can turn into a satisfied customer if the customer feels that the company has taken your opinion into account.

Ignacio Manrique de Lara Fernández, Marketing Director of BeeDIGITAL, comments: “WhatsApp reaches almost 100% of Spaniards. It is a social network that we pay attention to every few minutes. Although it has a mostly personal use, its wide scope forces small businesses to be on it, thanks to WhatsApp Business. In addition, it is very comfortable for the user: you just have to take out your mobile and enter an application you already know to place an order. Obviously, it is just another social network and needs some learning to use it well. That is why, in BeeDIGITAL we have created this little guide with the mistakes to avoid when using it. If used well, it can become a fantastic channel to build loyalty and save time in customer service “.