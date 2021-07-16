WhatsApp blocks two million accounts in India

07/16/2021 at 8:55 AM CEST

SPORT.es

WhatsApp has said that it blocked more than two million accounts in India in May and June for violating the rules. The service claimed that 95% of these users were blocked for violating limits on the number of times messages can be forwarded in India. The submissions were made by WhatsApp in its first monthly compliance report under India’s controversial new IT rules.

India is the largest WhatsApp market with around 400 million users. The Facebook-owned messaging service said its “main objective” has been to prevent Indian accounts from sending harmful or unwanted messages on a large scale. Using advanced machine learning technology, WhatsApp bans about eight million accounts worldwide each month.

Two million accounts in India sending a “high and abnormal rate of messages” they were banned only in India between May 15 and June 15, the service said. The service identifies an Indian account as one with a phone number +91 (country code). The Facebook-owned app often ends up being the focus of discussions about spreading misinformation and fake news in India.