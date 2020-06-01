If you do not want your information to be filtered in case you lose your cell phone with your WhatsApp, you must follow the following steps to prevent third parties from accessing your information as well as your contacts and chats. Read: WhatsApp: How to download the statuses of your contacts?

For this you have to activate a small tool that has been predefined in the messaging application for a few months and it is very easy to activate it and you only need your email.

Two-step verification on WhatsApp.

This tool is called “two-step verification” and with it you can block your WhatsApp with a six-digit personal code and back it up with your email, this password should not be similar to that of your smartphone to prevent the one that has your device can access the application.

To activate it you must follow the following steps:

Enter WhatsApp

Go to settings, in iOS it is at the bottom right, in Android it is at the top with a “three dots” icon.

Select Account.

Select “Two-Step Verification”

Select “Activate”

Enter a six-digit pin that will be asked every time you enter WhatsApp when registering from another device or when changing the internet network.

Put an email with which you can reset your PIN in case you forget it.

Confirm and you’re done.

This pin will help you a lot in case your device is stolen, since when activating it with another Wi-Fi network or mobile data network, the application will ask for the 6-digit code.

Another way to make WhatsApp more secure is to activate the lock with your touch fingerprint, for this we have to follow the following steps:

In configuration we select Privacy

We select screen lock

We activate the Touch ID and the time you want it to activate: immediately, after one minute, after 15 minutes or after one hour.

These application tools will make your personal data more private and nobody will be able to read it. Also make sure to disable WhatsApp Web / Desktop connections on close all sessions. In this way they will not be able to see your chats anywhere.

