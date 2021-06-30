WhatsApp beta now allows you to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once

Interesting news is coming to WhatsApp. As they have verified from WaBetaInfo, in the new WhatsApp beta The sending of photos and videos that can only be viewed once has already been activated. Once our contact has seen the content, it will be automatically deleted and it will not be able to be seen again.

According to the well-known WhatsApp feature filter, this new option should already be available to all WhatsApp beta users and it is expected that, at some point, it will reach the stable version. Nevertheless, WhatsApp tends to take these types of displays in stride, so it will surely be time to wait.

Have you seen the picture? Well I delete it

This new feature doesn’t have much of a mystery. As we can see in the screenshots of WaBetaInfo, when sending a photo or video A little button appears next to the send button (a somewhat dangerous position, by the way) with a one within a circle.

If we press that button, the photo or video that we send can only be seen once. When the contact closes the image, the photo or video will be deleted. However, the function does not have screenshot detection, so the sender will not be able to know if the person on the other side has captured the content or recorded the screen.

What we can know is whether the contact has opened the image. In fact, the message bubble and the text “Opened” or “Open” appear in the chat itself. In the case of sending the content to a group, by pressing and holding the message bubble, we will be able to see who the message has been delivered to, who has seen it and who has opened the content.

That said, it should be remembered that this function It is only available in the beta of WhatsApp for Android. To have it on iOS, you will have to wait a little longer. On its arrival in the stable version, it is likely that it will do so at some point (as has happened on so many occasions), but at the moment there is no specific date. Matter of time.

Via | WaBetaInfo