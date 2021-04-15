WhatsApp Beta for Android already warns you in which groups you have been mentioned without having to enter the chat

WhatsApp does not stop including new functions in each update it releases. As we have already mentioned above, the application has made several changes such as increasing the speed of audio notes, photos that self-destruct or later read a chat, but there is already a new feature that is available in the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android ; And this is the ability to see a mention badge when you receive a mention in a message from a specific group.

Many users experience an issue with push notifications. Strange string appeared as message preview, as reported WABetaInfo on his Twitter:

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.8.6 might experience some issues when presenting notifications: a random string might appear sometimes, when receiving notifications for voice messages, stickers and media. pic.twitter.com/XL5rqYiogm – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 10, 2021

Some people may have already seen a men’s badge, but today WhatsApp is expanding the test to more users. So if you are a Beta user of the application, you can probably already enjoy this new function. What’s more, this badge has also been redesigned now and you can see the new icon below:

The badge has been redesigned for this new feature.

How to join the BETA version of WhatsApp

As part of the Beta version of the application, some updates will arrive earlier because they are being tested. By becoming a user of the Beta, you will have some advantages that the application provides to test and leave in the testing period before launching on the market. You can become a Beta user of WhatsApp here.

