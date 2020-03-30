These are not good times for almost any person in the world. He technology sector, like any other sector of society in 2020, is using the tools at your disposal to contribute your grain of sand in the exceptional circumstances in which we find ourselves. During the last days, if you are a faithful follower of our current news and social networks, you will know how companies such as Netflix or YouTube are carrying out actions, some say that they are not too useful, to contribute to the networks not being saturated.

It is evident that the consumption and use of social networks in recent weeks is increasing dramatically, but the measures that WhatsApp is beginning to adopt in some countries seem that they could be extended to other geographical locations if the cut consumption of this type of messaging applications, because if we are normally already heavy, we are facing the great era of digital plates.

India begins a multimedia rationing model

Recently, thanks to the information that we have been able to obtain from the Indian media outlet TechnoSports, we have learned how the Asian country will be the first to try a new feature, which we imagine will not be liked by users of the messaging app. It seems that latest version of WhatsApp, the one found in figures 2.20.89, at least for Android devices, fixes some minor bugs, as is usually the case with updates to important applications, but cuts a highly demanded functionality right now.

You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed.

This is happening in India and it’s probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures.

– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

As you have already read in the headline of the news, in addition to tweet that I leave you on these linesWhatsApp is going to limit the publication of videos in the state of each user, through its mobile platform, just 15 seconds each time. It seems to be, it is a functionality that I have never used, that this type of content takes away space on WhatsApp servers, with what the company, now owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has wanted find a way to help reduce traffic on your messaging platform. It should be remembered that these types of publications only remain in the status for 24 hours.

This new measure, for the moment, only affects users from India. The vast Asian country has also been subjected to a quarantine similar to many countries around the world, so the population is using technology to entertain themselves. It seems that measure, at the time of writing the article, not yet reached all users, as they claim from the India Today media, but it will be a matter of a few days for all users who update the application to add the restriction to their WhatsApp accounts.

