WhatsApp Banned Applications That Could Cost You A Displeasure | Technology

Check the version of WhatsApp you have, because if it is an altered version, your account could be permanently blocked.

WhatsApp It is the most used instant messaging application in the world, and despite that, it is usually the application that takes the longest to include many of the new features released by the competition such as Telegram or Signal much earlier.

And is that if you are one of those users who use modified versions of WhatsApp, you could lose your account forever, with which you could no longer use this messaging service and you would have no choice but to change your phone number.

However, WhatsApp is quite clear in its terms of use about which applications you should not use if you do not want to lose your account. Specifically, they talk about applications such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another.

They are referred to as “altered versions of WhatsApp”, and so to speak, they are illegally developed by third parties who violate the terms of service.

That is why, if you were using one of these applications prohibited by WhatsApp, the most sensible thing is that you delete them immediately. If you continue to use them, you would first receive a “temporary suspension” of your account and, to a greater extent, it would be related to the use of altered versions of WhatsApp like the ones we have named you.

If the user, after having a temporarily suspended account, continues to use these altered versions of WhatsApp, the company could block your number forever.

This has a logical explanation, and it is that WhatsApp considers that these altered applications have dubious security practices that could endanger the entire ecosystem, in addition to affecting the reputation of the company.

In addition, if you use the altered apps, you would be violating the conditions of use that you already accepted when you signed up for an account on WhatsApp.