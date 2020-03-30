WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging application owned by Facebook, announced Wednesday that it now has more than two billion users worldwide and said it was “determined” to protect their private communications.

“We are delighted to share that to date WhatsApp has more than two billion users worldwide,” said the group in a blog post stressing the importance of protecting conversations, photos, videos and more. personal data of its users.

“We know that the more we connect, the more we need to protect” the data, he said. “As we live more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever.”

WhatsApp ensures that each message sent is “secure” by “strong encryption” which it equates to “an unbreakable digital lock” that protects information from hackers and criminals.

However, the group announced last October that it had filed a complaint against NSO Group, an Israeli company specializing in spyware accused of helping governments, from the Middle East to Mexico, to spy on activists and journalists.

Messaging had admitted a few months earlier, in May, to have been infected with spyware giving access to the content of smartphones.

“After months of investigation, we can say who led the attack,” WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart said in an editorial in an American daily.

The hackers had exploited a security hole by inserting malicious software into phones, simply by calling the users of the application, then used by 1.5 billion people around the world.

“Today, we remain as determined as when we started, helping to connect the world privately and protecting the personal communication of two billion users around the world,” said Messaging in his blog post on Wednesday. .

WhatsApp is a communication service allowing to send instant messages, to have real conversations in telephone mode or with video.

This application, which uses the internet at no additional cost, has revolutionized communication between people, wherever they are in the world.