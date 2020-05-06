The use of messaging applications has long been one of the most common habits among the population, but in recent months this has stood out for the health reasons that we all know. These conditions may be a favorable moment for the main apps of this type to launch updates or new functions, as is the case with WhatsApp.

It is not new that the messenger owned by Facebook makes updates, in fact, during the year it releases several, each and every one with the aim of improving the user experience and, in more than one case, offering a more attractive environment for the marks.

That’s what the messenger frequently tries and with the new feature he’s about to launch it looks like he’ll succeed. This is WhatsApp Pay, a feature that he has been working on for at least two years and that has generated a lot of interest.

According to Money Control, this service, which it has been testing in India, is already bearing fruit and apparently in this same month of May it will begin to function officially in the Asian country, from the hand of four financial institutions.

The banks with which he established the steelwork are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India and, according to the information in the report, the service will be based on the digital payment platform UPI (Universal Payment Interface) which will have the endorsement of the government of India.

The goal is for WhatsApp Pay to reach other banks over time, although this will be gradually to “guarantee that a sudden increase in transactions does not overload their servers,” according to the website specialized in news from business.

If realized, the app could be attacking the two faces that interest you most, offer a better user experience and, at the same time, it will be a service of great interest not only for banking institutions, but for brands in other sectors such as the retail, apparel or restaurateur, among others.

Although there are no data on when it could be extended to other countries, according to specialized media, it is likely that WhatsApp Pay will be launched in other countries in the following months, this because the function has been found in several beta versions of the application. .

Mobile payments, a segment with potential

We said that in recent months the use of digital applications has grown significantly, in this regard, a global survey conducted by GlobalWebIndex reveals that the 70 percent of people has increased the use of their smartphone or mobile phone.

In addition, the same source points out that among the services that have grown the most in the interest of users are social networks such as Facebook (80 percent), WhatsApp (78 percent) and Youtube (71 percent).

The peak is normal given the context, however it may be a favorable amount to test this service, a market that, according to Statista data, has a value close to 745 thousand 124 million dollars, and where there are players like WeChay Pay, Alipay, PayPal, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Amazon Pay, Chase Pay and Android Pay, who lead the segment, according to figures from Juniper Research.

