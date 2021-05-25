WhatsApp and Facebook trick for your answering machine

There are a thousand ways to interpret that someone do not answer your call or your message from WhatsApp or Facebook. It also depends on the context. Is it a friend, a client, or a co-worker? The fact is that, sometimes, there are those who do not take well that don’t answer fast. And since it is not always possible, we propose a WhatsApp trick in the form of a free application to do so. tell whoever writes to you that you cannot assist him at this time. Go, like an answering machine but for written messages.

Personally, it doesn’t bother me that someone don’t reply to my message from WhatsApp instantly. If I’m looking for immediacy, I make a voice call. But maybe your partner or your boss do not take it with the same philosophy. Especially if it is an emergency. But, of course, you can be in a meeting, driving or go to know in what circumstances in which taking out the phone is frowned upon. Solution, add to WhatsApp and Facebook an answering machine.

WhatsApp trick to reply to messages

“Hey, can you look at yesterday’s report to see if everything is in order? It is urgent”. “Right now I am not using WhatsApp. As soon as I can, I will read your message and reply to you. Thanks.” Something like this is what you can do with the help of Watomatic, an application for Android that is used to respond to the messages you receive on both Facebook and WhatsApp. You already use them as personal tools as if you use them to communicate with clients, co-workers or bosses.

Among the highlights of the app: according to its managers, it is free, has no ads or tracking tools and is easy to use. The downside, of course, is that it is exclusive for Android. So on iPhone you will have to look for other WhatsApp tricks that allow you to respond to messages even if you are not there.

What Watomatic does is the same as what has happened for years with telephone answering machines or with the reply messages of your email. This WhatsApp trick is very useful if you are going on vacation or are going to be absent for a few days. In the immediacy that WhatsApp and Facebook oblige us, with this automatic response system, the messages you receive will have your reply.

An answering machine for written messages

Watomatic works on Facebook or Facebook Messenger Messages and on WhatsApp. It serves both messages from a contact and for messages from a group. All you have to do is have visual notifications enabled, since it is what this app uses to respond to messages. Namely, does not watch what you do or stop doing on Facebook WhatsApp.

In the latest versions of Android, the app itself will tell you if it needs you to turn on Android notifications for Watomatic. You will only have to activate notifications one time. If they are not activated, this WhatsApp trick will not do its job well.

Among other things, you can change the reply message, reply to WhatApp and Facebook Messenger or just one of them. You can too enable or disable the response for groupsas it can be a problem when replying to too many messages and annoying the group. In this sense, you can decide to answer always or every X days.

You can even use message templates and thus use standard formulas to respond when you are doing other things or you cannot attend the message. Otherwise, the reply message limit is 500 characters.

With Watomatic no more misunderstandings or discussions for not responding in time. With this WhatsApp trick you will respond to everyone even if you are busy.

