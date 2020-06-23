One of the functions of WhatsApp that has been talked about for a long time but that did not have many details, until now that you can see a little more about how they will look in chats.

For the app owned by Facebook It is important to be in constant renewal, offering new functions and tools to its users. In the end, despite being the one with the highest penetration with more than 2 billion of subscribers, it is an increasingly competitive market.

An expected arrival

We know that WhatsApp is frequently testing or launching news on its platform, some often generate expectations, such as the one that today does not motivate us to make this note. It’s about the Animated Stickers, some that after a long time to be expected, it seems that they will soon be available.

This is due to the fact that a recent WABetaInfo reveals that these animated graphic resources are beginning to reach the application, thanks to its new beta that is now available for devices. iOS 2.20.70.26 and Android 2.20.194.7.

This would seem to be very good news for those who can download this type of WhatsApp version, however, the site notes that for the moment the support is only for reproduction, not for sending them.

However, it details that when an animated sticker is received, « you can save and send all the received ones, in addition to the » possibility of importing animated stickers from third parties « .

Image: wabetainfo.com

Stimulate users

The graphic and striking resources have been adopted by users as one of the preferred ways to communicate, an example of this is what is revealed by data published in Statista, which states that the 70.4 percent of people use emojis because they consider that they represent exactly what they are thinking.

These numbers also apply in the same way with stickers, in fact this type of graphic representation is now customizable so that users can express themselves in a more original way. This is known on WhatsApp, in fact, according to data from the app, billions of stickers are sent daily by its more than 2 billion users worldwide.

Their popularity is such that they have been appropriated by other social networks, we no longer only see them in messengers like Line and Telegram, now they are even used for marketing and social commerce actions in Instagram and Snapchat, to cite just a few cases.

