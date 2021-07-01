WhatsApp already sends images and videos that self-destruct

At the moment it is only available for Android users

The sending user receives a notification when the recipient opens the file and self-destructs

WhatsApp has started testing in its beta version for Android mobiles the new function that allows you to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted after the recipient has viewed them once.

This function, which the CEO of Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, had already publicly confirmed at the beginning of June along with multi-device support, incorporates a new mode for temporary messages, with which you can send ephemeral images and videos that disappear after being viewed.

Since this Wednesday, as the specialized portal WABetaInfo has warned, the function has begun to reach the users of the latest beta of WhatsApp that use the Android operating system with version 2.21.14.3.

The characteristic, known as’ See once‘is displayed to users when they select an image or video to share, and appears in the form of a button with the icon of a number one next to the green arrow to send.

When photos or videos are sent using the ‘View Once’ function, the receiver can only view them once and closing them deletes them. What’s more, the user who sends them receives a notification when the file is opened, and can see it in the message information when they are sent by a group.

If a user has disabled the double blue reading tick, they will not be able to see when the receiver has opened an image at a glance that has been sent to you. In groups, however, you can see when other members have opened this type of content.

WhatsApp does not currently have protection measures in place to prevent screenshots from being taken when ephemeral content is viewed. Blocked contacts in groups can access these files.

Although at the moment the function is only activated for some users of the latest beta of WhatsApp on Android and not in the stable app, the rest of people with previous versions of the app who receive ephemeral images will also be able to see them only once.