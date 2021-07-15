WhatsApp already offers its multi-device support in beta status

07/15/2021 at 12:07 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

For some time now we have known one of the next functions that will arrive in the final version of WhatsApp soon. We talk about the platform’s multi-device support. Basically we can use the application on four other devices at the same time, in addition to the phone on which we have WhatsApp active. This function is already in beta and anyone who has access to the trial version of the application can try it out. However, it also comes with a series of limitations that we describe in the next few lines.

As we have mentioned, the virtue of this new function is that of access WhatsApp on four additional devices at the same time, without having to have our mobile phone connected for it. Let’s remember that currently, we need to have an active and linked mobile device to access WhatsApp Web. With this function that will no longer be necessary, however the link with other devices is similar to the one that currently exists with the web version, that is, through QR code. While it is true that it is great news that it is not necessary to have a connected phone, this new function limits us to having only one mobile phone, forcing us to make the other devices that we have connected to be computers. In this way, although it is a good advance, for practical purposes we will have practically the same experience. To make this new form of service work, all devices would now have a unique identification key. This is assured through the post that Facebook has dedicated to this new function of the application. In addition, all the message history is synchronized through all the devices that we have linked.

There are no details yet on when the multi-device feature will arrive in the final version of WhatsApp. We will have to be attentive to learn more information about it.