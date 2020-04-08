         WhatsApp already allows you to start a group video call from the group chat: we explain how to do it

The group video calls They are in full swing during these days and that has caused that apps like Houseparty or Zoom have become fashionable. Another of the most popular applications that has long allowed this type of video call with several people at the same time is WhatsApp, although of course, with up to four participants at most.

Now, in addition to fighting fake news by limiting the forwarding of viral messages and proposing a series of phones for the verification of hoaxes, WhatsApp has focused its efforts on facilitate those group video calls. How? Adding a button in group chats.

Only in groups of four or less participants

Group chats on Android with three and four participants

It has been the company itself that, through a publication In his official Twitter profile, he has communicated to the public the new function: “We have made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat, tap the video or voice call icon to directly initiate a call with everyone in the chat. “

We’ve made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! 🙌 – WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

In other words, simply open a group chat and press the video call icon that now appears next to the call icon. WhatsApp will automatically start a video call with all participants of the group, who will have to accept it before they can enter. Of course, keep in mind that the limit continues to be four participants, so this video call icon will only appear in group chats that include four or fewer contacts.

Group chats on iOS: left and center with four participants or less; right with more than four participants

The feature is already rolling out on both platforms globally. Some members of the Xataka Móvil team already have it available this new button on iOS and Android, but does not appear on all devices yet. If this is not your case, check if you have any pending update in Google Play and App Store, and have a little patience, which will not be long in coming.

