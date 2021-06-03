WhatsApp adds a new function to personalize your messages: do you already have it activated? | Technology

Thanks to this new function for WhatsApp, you can always find the right sticker for each of your conversations.

Sometimes small features can be a great advantage in the use of our favorite messaging applications as it is in this case WhatsApp, which for a number of selected Android users is incorporating a little help so that we can find the right sticker or sticker for each of the moments.

And is that thanks to stickers or stickers, we can show any feeling without having to write a word, but sometimes we can not find the right stickers for each of the situations, until now.

And is that the beta version 2.21.12.1 of WhatsApp for Android, has incorporated a help so that, when we are writing, the most appropriate animated labels or stickers for each situation are suggested.

At the moment it is a feature that is only being tested by a select group of users of that beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but presumably it will reach the stable version in the next few weeks.

Its operation is simple, and it is that when we are writing a word or we have even put an emoji, the emoji icon on the left side of the text box will turn green. This will mean that WhatsApp has found a perfect animated sticker or sticker for the word or emoji that we had put in the message box.

By clicking on the emoji icon that has changed color, we will access the stickers suggested by the application and that are related to what we had entered. For example, as you can see in these screenshots provided by Wabetainfo, if we put the heart emoji, we will receive suggestions for animated heart stickers.

It seems that the WhatsApp sticker suggestion doesn’t work for third-party sticker packs, because that’s up to the original designer.