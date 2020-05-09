One of the advantages of chats is that you can communicate with many people. Not only that, applications like WhatsApp have video calls, voice calls and different functions that make our lives more practical. For example, if you send a message and regret what you wrote, there is the option to delete that text, image or video. For example, if you are chatting in a workgroup and you have other open personal conversations, if you mistakenly send a message, you can delete it. Read WhatsApp: so you can watch Netflix without leaving the chat

This function of deleting messages (Delete for all) is also especially helpful when, for example, you don’t want evidence that you said something inappropriate. However, if you are one of those who often uses the function there are 6 important things you should know when using it.

We worked together with @WHO on a new ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack to help people stay connected throughout this moment and beyond. Send an air high five, celebrate our medical heroes, or show love to a personal hero in your life. Available now in your WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/6xjKylYzRd – WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp)

April 21, 2020

Of course, you know a big difference between Delete for me and Delete for everyone. But there are other things to consider.

Read WhatsApp: How to message with a person who blocked you?

Read WhatsApp: prevent them from knowing when you are online

6 things you should take into account if you want to Delete messages for everyone on WhatsApp

According to the WhatsApp platform, for messages to be deleted for everyone correctly, both you and the contacts they receive must use a version of the app that allows deletion. If your version is current but that of the other contact does not appear that function there will be problems to carry it out.

If your contact has WhatsApp for iOS, they can have the multimedia files you sent them saved in Photos, so even if you delete a photo or video in the chat, there will be a backup of that file.

If the contact is online viewing the chat, they can see what you sent before you deleted it. The same will happen if you can not erase it successfully.

If your message is not deleted successfully FOR ALL there will be no notification to warn you.

If you want to Delete for everyone, you can only do it with the messages that you sent. If you want to delete messages that someone else sent, you can only use Delete for me. For example, if it was VERY PRIVATE and you are worried that someone will see that message on your cell phone, you can delete it but the contact that sent it to you will still have it in their chat.

You only have about an hour after sending the message, to use the Delete function for everyone.









How do I delete messages with Delete for all

These are the steps you should follow:

Open the WhatsApp app, enter the chat and locate the message to delete.

You must touch and hold the message until you see different options: choose Delete (it will give you the option to select several messages so that you delete them at the same time).

When you have already selected the one to Delete, Delete for everyone and Delete for me will appear.

Each message that you successfully delete will be changed to: “This message has been deleted.”

.