WhatsApp is one of the applications that we use the most to communicate with our family and friends, so knowing all the tricks of this app will allow us to get the most out of it.

With the current pandemic that we live in the world, WhatsApp has become one of the essential tools to communicate, both through messages and video calls.

One of the facilities that WhatsApp offers is that it connects with our phone as well as with its voice tools such as “Siri” or “Google Assitant”, so carrying out activities through our voice is simple.

How to send WhatsApp messages without touching the phone?

Through Siri, the iPhone application, just say “Hey, Siri” for the Apple assistant to activate and then give the specific instructions such as “You can send a WhatsApp message to (person you want to send the message) “, in case Siri asks you, select the indicated contact and then tell them the message to send.

For the Google assistant, you have to say: “Ok, Google, send a WhatsApp message to (person to whom you will send the message) and then the message and we confirm the action.

How do I save or send a chat conversation?

For different reasons we want to save a conversation to have it archived and use it later. For this the common thing is to use screenshots but we can also make a copy in the form of a folder for our mobile.

To do this on Android:

We select the chat to save.

Select the vertical points that are in the upper right corner and then “More”.

We select “Export chat” and we choose the platform to which we want to send it, whether it is by mail or a drive. And voila, with this you can save the messages, photos and videos of the chat.

How to have WhatsApp on two phones at the same time?

There are two ways for this. One is to open WhatsApp in Google Chrome in its desktop version and so you can chat on two devices at the same time.

If you want to place the application on two cell phones at the same time, one of the ways is by downloading the “ZapClone” application from the PlayStore, which is basically WhatsApp Web but adapted for mobile.

Have two WhatsApp numbers on the same computer

To achieve this you need to use different browsers or their incognito mode.

The easy way is to first open WhatsApp Web in Chrome and then open its incognito mode and there you can open WhatsApp for another phone number.

