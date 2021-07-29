what’s true and what’s not in the famous digestion cut

What’s true and what’s not in the digestion cut (Photo: Imgorthand via .)

Do you have to wait two hours after eating to bathe? What if I only had one sandwich? Better to jump into the water immediately after finishing the dessert?

The same debate every year: what is true in the popular belief that bathing after eating can cause a cut in digestion that could endanger the life of the bather.

These days on Twitter we have been able to do some warning messages and clarifications from specialists and doctors.

Well, although the belief is not as we have been told, two phenomena can occur in our body that could endanger our lives.

The first, the hydrocution. This “occurs as a result of a sudden change in temperature when entering cold water precipitously, those degrees of difference cause a reaction of the blood vessels (they narrow) and therefore less blood flows to the brain, which can cause a fainting ”, explains Adelaida Sánchez, Head of the Pediatrics Service at the Quirónsalud Hospital in Marbella.

In short, this phenomenon is produced by the difference in temperature between the water and the skin when submerging abruptly. This can trigger heat shock and you can go into cardiorespiratory arrest.

But hydrocution is not only associated with the process of digestion, but with any circumstance in which this sudden change in temperature occurs, such as after doing physical exercise or having sunbathed for a long time.

And what does digestion have to do with it?

As the nutrition expert Beatriz Robles explains, there is a phenomenon that is directly related to digestion.

After eating, the body infuses more blood flow to our stomach to carry out digestion. When we bathe, the heart rate slows down, peripheral blood vessels constrict, and less blood reaches the digestive system. This is when digestion slows down and dizziness, vomiting and nausea can appear, symptoms that can be complicated by being in the water and ending in drowning.

Avoiding this is simple, you just have to apply common sense, explains Dr. Sánchez: “If you have eaten light, just acclimatize your body to the water and step into the beach or pool. But if the food has been very copious, it is advisable to wait before getting into the water ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

