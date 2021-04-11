What’s the nutrient-packed part of avocado that you shouldn’t avoid?

Avocados are a food with high nutritional value and health benefits. This green pulp fruit not only has a rich flavor and rich texture, it also provides healthy fats, a load of more than a dozen different vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and fiber. That is why it is beneficial to enjoy all the edible parts full of nutrients and that you may be unintentionally letting go.

Among the nutrients of avocado include vitamin K, folate, potassium, is a source of vitamin E, unlike the rest of the fruits that hardly contain it, vitamin C and vitamin B6, as published by the Spanish Federation of Nutrition.

When you cut your ripe avocado to remove its pulp, be sure to get very close to the skin, as this is where the highest concentrations of antioxidants are found. Dietitian Jenna Gorham points out through Mind Body Green that “the darkest green part of the avocado closest to the skin has higher concentrations of carotenoids.”

Carotenoids are pigments in plants and act as a type of antioxidant for humans. Carotenoids can help protect you from disease and improve your immune system. The effects Antioxidants help protect cells against damage caused by free radicals. MBG also shares that carotenoids they are excellent for radiant skin.

Carotenoids are best absorbed through a fat source, and if avocados are rich in anything, it’s heart-healthy fats. Most of the fat in avocado is oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid that is also the main component of olive oil.

For a good vision

Among the carotenoids in avocados are lutein and zeaxanthin. Medical News Today explains that these two phytochemicals are especially concentrated in the tissues of the eyes. In an area of ​​the retina that is critical for vision (macula) and highly susceptible to disease.

These phytochemicals provide antioxidant protection to help minimize damage, even from UV light. Adding avocados to your diet can help reduce the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, a disorder in which a person’s vision is affected.

Some studies have shown that getting at least six milligrams of lutein in your diet a day can lower your risk of developing macular degeneration by 43 percent.

Supports the brain

Lutein is not only concentrated in the eyes, but also in the brain and is beneficial for cognitive function.

Research published in the journal Nutrients reveals that avocado increases lutein levels in humans. In the study, 40 healthy adults 50 and older who ate a fresh avocado a day for six months experienced a 25% increase in lutein levels.

Increased lutein was associated with better working memory and efficiency to tackle a problem.

