Although the names are very similar, Java and JavaScript are differences. The only similarity is that, their names.

Obviously, the similarity in names is intentional. Java, created by James A. Gosling, a computer scientist at Sun Microsystems, was very popular when Netscape (a company known at the time for its web browser) named its programming language JavaScript in late 1995.

The fact is, JavaScript, designed by Brendan Eich of Netscape, was originally called LiveScript. Soon after, a marketing agreement between Netscape and Sun caused its name to be changed to JavaScript in order to cooperate with the brand.

What are the differences between Java and JavaScript?

Quick comparison of similarities and differences between Java and JavaScript:

Similarities

Both Java and JavaScript are used very frequently in client-side applications, both of which use the C.JavaScript syntax copies some Java nomenclatures.

Differences

Java is a static object-oriented programming language that works on multiple platforms. JavaScript is a dynamic programming language (or script language) that is used to bring pages and web applications to life. Java is class based and JavaScript is dynamic. Java is a stand-alone language. JavaScript is more dependent, which means it works with HTML and CSS on some web pages to create dynamic content. As of today, JavaScript is a must have for web developers, while Java is more regarded as a previous generation programming language , but it is still widely used for many powerful applications.

What programming language do I choose to learn?

This is like comparing apples to oranges. Everything will depend on your goals. However, according to GitHub, as of 2018, more repositories have been created in JavaScript than any other programming language. Furthermore, it reports that JavaScript and Python are becoming increasingly popular year after year.

JavaScript can be a good starting point for beginners interested in learning to program, especially those who want to focus more on web page development, both front-end and full stack. But come on, as mentioned, it depends on many things. Java is still very popular and there are countless reasons why you could learn Java, for example if you are thinking about creating productivity apps or mobile apps.

Share it with your friends!