Telemarketing is a fundamental area in the communication of every company with its customers. And this communication can happen effectively through active and receptive telemarketing or just using one of the types.

The basic difference between active and receptive telemarketing is in the initial direction that communication takes: if it comes from the company it is active, and if it comes from the customer it is receptive.

What is active telemarketing?

Active telemarketing is the telecommunication service in which the customer receives a call from the company. It is active, because the company is the one who takes the initiative to create this communicative contact.

Through this type of telemarketing, the call center is able to reach a larger number of people in a shorter time; after all, it is the workers who exert the strength to make many calls in a short time.

This type of telemarketing service is best used for activities on which the customer’s initiative is not usually used, or cannot be counted on. Here are some examples:

1 – Sales sector

The sales sector, as will be shown below, may also have its receptive part. But in its active part, it is where there is the greatest demand for customers who, receiving the call, can be introduced to the product and convinced of obtaining it.

2 – Billing sector

There are rare cases in which the customer willingly seeks to contact the company via telephone to talk about a debt and try to negotiate it. Therefore, the collection sector is usually active in a call center.

They are the attendants who get in touch with customers to make them aware of a certain debt they have, looking in the connection to establish the best alternative between the customer and the company.

3 – Search

Research with the public (which is very important to map the personas, their interests, occupations and other characteristics) is fundamentally carried out through active telemarketing, as this is how you can reach a greater number of people.

What is receptive telemarketing?

Inbound telemarketing is characterized by the fact that, in it, it is customers who voluntarily contact the company. Usually, because they need to solve a problem or want to purchase a product.

1 – Customer service (S.A.C.)

When a customer has some dissatisfaction with a particular product or service from a company, he calls S.A.C. being directed to a receptive sector of a call center.

2 – Inbound sales

There are also many services that are spontaneously purchased by customers and products that are purchased in the same way. In this case, customers obtain the company number by some means and contact them to ask for what they want.

Active and receptive telemarketing, which is the best?

The answer to that question depends a lot on the service or product that your company is proposing to offer. As seen, each of them is better suited to some services than others.

The most common is that the same company needs active and receptive telemarketing simultaneously so that engagement with customers is complete.

It is important to note that as important as choosing the type of communication that will be used by the company, the choice of equipment used by the team cannot be relegated to the background.

