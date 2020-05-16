We offer you the Best method to earn money in GTA Online during the week of May 14-21, 2020 where we can take advantage of a series of bonuses after the last update of the game.

The latest update for GTA Online that has just been released brings a series of double bonuses and discounts that we can take advantage of to make a lot of money in this multiplayer aspect. We are referring to the double rewards that we will receive both when selling stock and participating in bunker missions.

So we are going to give you a fairly simple procedure by which you can make big money with bunkers in GTA Online during this week since there are a series of very interesting bonuses.

Get this highly recommended 4K TV

What’s the best method of earning money in GTA Online in the week of May 14-21, 2020?

You must be aware that during this week there is a 40% discount on the bunkers but also a 30% discount on all their updates, and it is here where we can make the most of it.

These are all bunkers that are 40% off this week:

Paleto Forest Raton Canyon Chumash Zancudo Lake Grapeseed Route 68 Grand Senora Desert Smoke Tree Road Thomson Scrapyard Farmhouse

We advise you to buy one of the bunkers that are closest to the city, and not so far to the north.

Once you have bought the bunker at a discount and closest to the city or your base of operations, you will see that you have zero stock. What we are going to do is fill this stock as quickly as possible and sell it. To do this, access your computer, go to the staff tab and assign all your workers to the first option, which is manufacturing.

Now with the above, we go to bunker updates, and we must choose the staff update that is also at a discount, this time 30%.

The next step we must do is to stock up, choose the option to buy the stock for $ 75,000, and not steal it, since this time it will be less profitable. If you choose to steal, the problem is that all your workers are going to stop producing and therefore in the long run we are going to receive less money.

Now you just have to wait for the stock bar to fill up and then sell it. For this you can carry out different missions, but always avoiding that the game takes you out of the game due to inactivity. You can also perform the bunker missions with other players, but keeping in mind that you should not die in the game.

So the key during this week from May 14 to 21, 2020 is to take advantage of the discounts we have in bunkers and also the updates, and also the double rewards in GTA $ and reputation that you can get in the missions of the bunker series.

Don’t hesitate to also check out all the GTA V cheats updated to 2020, How to start the blow to The Diamond Casino in GTA and everything you need to know (the cheapest place and more), point of interest location, all the inhibitors of sign, and access points to the casino.

If you want more guides on updating the casino, you can consult: