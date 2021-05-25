What’s social innovation? How can it transform your community?

You’ll be wondering what social innovation is and why startups and business models are beginning to include it.

What’s social innovation?

Of the multiple definitions that exist, Stanford University pointed out in 2008 that innovation is anything that creates social value and seeks a novel solution to a social problem.

It adds that this solution must be more efficient, sustainable, or just than existing solutions and for which the value created accrues primarily to society as a whole rather than private individuals.

There are other more recent concepts, such as the one given by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2011, which defines social innovation as that which seeks new answers to social problems by identifying and delivering new services that improve the quality of life of individuals and communities.

How can you achieve social innovation?

According to a guide from the European Union, some of the following societal trends must be taken into account and worked on in order to achieve social innovation.

Demography: migration and aging Environmental: water, climate change, and energy Connectivity: solutions and internet access Diversity and inclusion Poverty: inequality, social exclusion, and child poverty Health and well-being: health inequities, happiness, and caring Ethical goods and services : fair trade and local production Once the trend we want to work on has been identified, we have to work on developing an idea.

The stages

Social innovations often go through stages. They start out as ideas, which can then be tested and then prototyped. If successful, there is a process to keep the new model in the implementation stage.

Whether this is a new company or an existing institution, the most important thing is to consider that the end goal will have a social impact.

Once you have a basis on which to work and a pilot idea, here are some of the steps for implementing social innovation suggested by the European Union’sGuide to Social Innovation:

Learn about the social innovation you want to implement. It’s a good idea to know the reality and study the social dynamics of a territory. Develop a smart specialization strategy and plan. This may require the technical team of the institutions involved to improve their skills, as well as their education and training. Create a transition innovation platform: anticipate future trends or challenges that the community may face. Establish an incubation trajectory specifically aimed at social innovation: when the community is ready to manage a process, open up the creation of new companies or improve the existing ones. Have a Social Innovation cluster: examples include the business regeneration of an area, urban design, environmental impact, or the provision of public services that are more suited to the needs of the population.

Examples of social innovation

Mexico and developing countries in Latin America provide the conditions for social innovation projects to emerge.

The publication How to Innovate in Development Projects, published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) in 2019, mentioned success stories implemented in the region.

Here are some examples:

The use of Big Data for an integrated transportation system in the city of Quito, Ecuador. Social Impact Bonds in Colombia, which aim to employ a people who are difficult to hire, particularly young people without work experience. In addition, they are offered training and support until the moment they are hired. A new development that uses digital radiography to prevent disasters in the mining sector. This took place in Peru. The company NDT Innovations helps prevent this type of catastrophe in sectors such as aeronautics, hydrocarbons, mining, energy, nuclear, petrochemical, and the agricultural industry. The algorithm that detects anemia in children without blood samples. Ayni Lab is the name of the social innovation laboratory which solved this problem in Peru, where more than 43% of children from the ages of six months to three years suffer from anemia. Artificial intelligence to improve trout farms. The startup Umitron developed a smart fish feeding system, which uses artificial intelligence cameras and sensors. This is combined with satellite data to analyze the behavior of the animals, from their temperature to the level of oxygenation of the water. The blockchain as a transformation tool for land ownership in the region. This technology could be used in Bolivia to facilitate land purchase and sale transactions, guaranteeing transparency, efficiency, and security in each case. Farmers would be able to close a deal without leaving their land, just by having access to the internet. LACChain, a global alliance for the development of apps with social impact. The platform is already being used for the secure and efficient exchange of information between customs offices in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. It’s also being used by Peru for transparent management of public tenders, which will soon be joined by the public procurement agencies of Guatemala and Honduras. Building Information Modeling (BIM) application. This is a collaborative work methodology that’s opening up more and more space in the world of construction. It allows the different parties involved in a project —architects, engineers, and even owners— to enter data into a single digitized model of the project, which is updated with each change.