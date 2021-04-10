What’s really in every Dr Pepper drink



Dr Pepper was invented by a young pharmacist in Texas.

Dr Pepper is a popular fizzy drink that has been around for over a century. This soda was invented in 1885 by Charles Alderton, a young pharmacist from Waco, Texas. Alderton would have experimented with flavored syrups at the business’s soda fountain until he created a drink that customers loved.

It is always convenient to know what you are eating or drinking. So, we will see what is in Dr Pepper, what are the chemicals behind that drink with an attractive taste but difficult to explain.

We explain the seven ingredients of the classic drink that its manufacturers describe as “a unique combination of 23 flavors makes each sip of Dr Pepper truly unique.”

1. Carbonated water

Carbonated water is the base of everything, without it there are no bubbles. Carbonation involves dissolving carbon dioxide gas in water under high pressure.

2. High Fructose Corn Syrup

Sugar! High fructose corn syrup isn’t necessarily a table sugar, but it is it is considered an added sugar. It is cheap and has become one of the main sources of calories in the American diet, according to Harvard nutrition experts.

A 20-ounce drink of Dr. Pepper has 64 g of this syrup, which is equals 16 teaspoons of sugar. That multiplies the daily recommendations for added sugar. The American Heart Association recommends that women not exceed 6 teaspoons or 24 g of sugar and 9 teaspoons or 36 g of sugar.

3. Caramel color

Caramel color is the most widely used colorant in the soft drink industry. Class III and Class IV candy colors are the most widely used food color additives by volume, the FDA notes.

There is a compound that is formed during the manufacture of the dye, it is 4-methylimidazole (4-MEI) which has been controversial for many years as a potential carcinogen. However, the FDA assures that there are no reasons for health risks from the expected levels of 4-MEI in food or beverages.

4. Phosphoric acid

Phosphoric acid adds acidity to soft drinks. It is a liquid that prevents the growth of mold and bacteria, which can easily multiply in a sugary solution.

5. Natural and artificial flavors

The mixture of flavors used to give the mysterious end result is like a secret recipe. What we can explain simply is that both natural and artificial flavors are synthesized in laboratories.

Natural flavor can refer to anything that comes from a spice, fruit, vegetable, yeast, bark, root, leaf, meat, dairy, etc. While the artificial flavor are synthetic substances.

6. Sodium benzoate

Sodium benzoate is a preservative added to processed foods and beverages to extend shelf life. Healthline publishes that sodium benzoate can become benzene, a potential carcinogen, but the low levels found in beverages are considered safe.

7. Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant central nervous system, which can make you feel more awake and give you an energy boost. But those are not all the effects of caffeine on your body, it can influence not only your brain, even your heart.

