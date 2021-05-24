What’s next next for the director?

Positive reviews, negative reviews and a mountain of followers for the newest Netflix movies. The army of the dead Zack Snyder’s already raises questions about the future of history. This comes after Snyder made The Justice League, which could be his last production linked to the DC Universe.

Although The Army of the Dead may surprise by its theme, full of zombies, it is not so far-fetched if the director’s filmography is reviewed. The first film that Zack Snyder directed was Dawn of the Dead, inspired by Dawn of the Dead (1978). That film was released in 2004. Then others followed that, perhaps, are fresher in the memory of moviegoers: 300 (2007), Watchmen: The Watchers (2009) and Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians, before starting projects with DC with Man of steel (2013).

The theme, therefore, is not alien to Zack Snyder. This may serve to explain that he is already planning some projects related to The army of the dead. This was advanced in an interview given to Entertainment Tonight.

Beyond ‘The Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder explained to Entertainment Tonight that he is working on a prequel series to the film. The meaning of this production, according to the director, “explores the origins of the zombies, to get an idea of ​​what happened to them.”

Until now, the series will be called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. This production will explain, among other issues, the reason for the zombie plague seen in the film. To this series is added another prequel, Army of Thieves. This story will focus on Ludwig dieter, the character played by the actor Matthias Schweighöfer.

About Army of Thieves, Zack Snyder explained in Entertainment Tonight that it will be “a kind of romantic comedy movie about a robbery.” The starting point will be the story of the safe thief, Ludwig Dieter. Digging deeper into this, Army of Hieves will describe where Dieter was before running into Scott and Cruz at Gwendolyn’s locksmith.

Although the release date for Army of Thieves is unclear, Netflix already offers the notice option and advertises it as a prequel to Army of the Dead. The synopsis indicates that “a mysterious woman goes to a bank employee with a bold proposal: to steal maximum security safes.” According to the specialized portal IMDB, it is expected for this year.

In relation to the sequels, there are still doubts about it because a good part of the plots of the protagonists are resolved during The Army of the Dead. However, Zack Snyder did not rule out the possibility, according to his statements to Entertainment Tonight: “If ever there was a wish for more Army of the Dead, Shay (Hatten) and I know exactly where the story is going. We are ready”.

