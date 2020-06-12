Washington, United States.- The protests under the slogan “Black Lives Matter” (Black lives matter) that erupted in the United States with the death of George Floyd at the hands of white policemen began to dwindle, after recording some achievements in the fight against racism and police brutality.

The four officers involved in Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25 were arrested and charged with murder or complicity charges.

Two other controversial black death cases, those of Ahamud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, have come under new scrutiny, with arrests in the Arbery case. And high-ranking lawmakers have accepted the idea that deep police reforms are needed.

Why is it different now?

Until now, the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which emerged seven years ago, was to protest against police killings of blacks, such as the case of Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

This time, shocking videos that recorded the deaths of Floyd and Arbery have demonstrated the extent of black police abuse to a broader audience, said Theodore Johnson, an expert at the Brennan Center for Justice in New York.

“Now the protests are in all states and territories. Participants are of all ages, parties and races,” he told ..

The turmoil grew because of a unique confluence of events: President Donald Trump’s provocative tweets that branded protesters as violent “anarchists,” and the confinements of the pandemic, which made the public more aware of news and social media. .

“It came at just the right time,” said Mark Winston Griffith, executive director of the Brooklyn Movement Center, a black-led activist group in New York.

“If we weren’t locked up and this pandemic didn’t exist, I even wonder if this moment had been possible,” he said, adding “the total failure of the government, particularly at the national level.”

What has been accomplished?

“Black Lives Matter” co-founder Patrisse Cullors said Americans have now gone beyond the slogan to commit to the structural police reform campaign that activists have been calling for for years.

“The request to ‘Definance the police’ has become a very large and resounding clamor,” Cullors said on Trevor Noah’s YouTube show.

“Almost every call I get from the media is about it. So we are in the right place,” he said.

Will there be genuine reform?

Most of the 18,000 police jurisdictions across the United States are governed locally, and in many, officials have acknowledged their own problems reflected in the Floyd case.

In Minneapolis, there is strong support for a radical renewal of the Police.

Democrats in Congress on Monday proposed a national reform package that seeks “to end police brutality, hold the police accountable (and) improve transparency in police action.”

Republicans and the White House have threatened to water down the proposal, but they also admitted the need for some changes.

Johnson of the Brennan Center was skeptical. The Democrats’ proposals “are not enough to create long-term transformative change in all police departments across the country,” he told ..

Will the protests continue?

The wave of protests is gradually receding, something natural according to experts. But it has empowered activists to keep pushing for structural reforms, and to focus on the upcoming elections.

“There are many people like me and my organization that will seek to take advantage of this moment, and increase the pressure, turn it into a change of policy and power at the ballot box,” Griffith said.

Black rights activist Al Sharpton said the pressure should be maintained and has called for a demonstration in the United States capital on August 28, the anniversary of the historic Martin Luther King march in 1963 in Washington.

“I think it is a moment full of possibilities” to force the government to act, he told NBC News on Wednesday.

Impact on elections

The potential impact of the protests in the Nov. 3 election remains an unanswered question, according to Johnson.

The key to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump’s likely rival, is African-American participation.

But Johnson cautioned that rage does not guarantee a vote for black communities.

“They will have to speak to black voters with messages of optimism and hope,” he told ., stressing that this is much more mobilizing than anger.

