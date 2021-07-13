What’s Next About Biden’s $ 6 Billion Economic Plan After Meeting With Bernie Sanders



Senator Bernie Sanders met with President Joe Biden.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

The President’s Comprehensive Economic Project Joe biden it could be pushed through Congress with the Reconciliation process, which would avoid Republican obstructionism and provide an important battle to the Democrats and the president to recover the economy of the United States.

The senator Bernie sanders (Vermont), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, leads efforts to integrate a bill whose $ 6 trillion sketch was advanced last month and includes tax credits for children and their parents, as well as a strong infrastructure investment plan, as well as possible immigration reform.

This Monday, Sanders met with President Biden with whom he discussed a minimum plan of $ 3.5 billion dollars and a maximum of $ 6 billion dollars.

“He knows and I know that we are seeing an economy where the very, very rich get richer while working families struggle.Sanders said as he left the meeting. “At the end of the day we are going to achieve something very significant.”

Later, the Vermont senator met with other colleagues and the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck schumer (New York), but Sanders anticipated that this meeting would seek to find common ground, since he said that there are “50 Democrats” in the Senate, which meant “50 different points of view.”

“What we are trying to do is a bill of several billion dollars that will address the problems of working families in this country that have been forgotten for a long time and the problem of climate change,” he advanced in his impromptu lecture.

What we are trying to do, right now, is transformative. pic.twitter.com/4YH15GQxtQ – Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 13, 2021

Sanders’ meeting with President Biden was one hour long.

“I think we are on the same page,” Sanders said of the encounter. “My job is to do everything I can to get the Senate to come up with the strongest legislation possible to protect the needs of working families in this country.”

Sanders said that despite the differences between Democrats, they all sought to go “as far as possible” with the economic package, referring to a specific figure.

There is no specific timeline for the approval of the economic project and Sanders did not respond to reporters about that question.

Schumer and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy pelosi (California), support a reconciliation plan, but also the bipartisan infrastructure project that, so to speak, would be the only thing they have agreed with Republicans.

“My intention for this work period is for the Senate to consider both bipartisan infrastructure legislation, and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, which is the first step in passing the legislation through the reconciliation process,” Schumer wrote to his colleagues. colleagues in a letter revealed by CNN.

And bipartisan plan?

Although there is an agreement on a bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure planThat possibility seems increasingly distant, but the White House defends the plan en route.

“The president said we would move on two tracks … that we would seek a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure and that we would work with Democrats on a budget reconciliation process that included key components of the American Families Plan,” he said. Jen Psaki, a spokesman for the White House.

He added that the plan remains the same, but acknowledged that there could be difficulties.

“This is how the legislative process works. Our political muscles have atrophied in recent years. This is exactly what it sounds like… and we fully expect these negotiations to have ups and downs, ”he said. “Regarding the budget reconciliation process; that, of course, is for the members of the Senate to work on what everyone can collectively support to get enough votes. ”

Psaki said Democrats and President Biden seek to keep most of the components of the Build Back Better agenda, which includes the Plan for American Families and the American Employment Plan.