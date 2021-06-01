What’s new with version 8.2.3?

It did not have much acceptance in Spain, but NVIDIA keeps the support of its Shield TV alive more than six years later.

It was surely not the most successful device in NVIDIA in recent years, and yet the Santa Clara manufacturer continues to put meat on the spit of Shield TV, which is updated again with more than six years of life to the version 8.2.3 with major improvements.

It’s funny because it’s about one of the oldest Android devices in history, and that despite the fact that it has not passed Android 9 Pie and will continue without doing so, perhaps due to lack of driver support for new versions of the operating system, or because directly NVIDIA bets on improving its proprietary firmware ignoring the Android base that it uses.

Be that as it may, the android scene even explains to us how to run Google Stadia on NVIDIA Shield to access modern and high-quality titles, and the popular graphics hardware manufacturer now proposes us the biggest update since 2019, starting with a security enhancement updating Google patches as of April 2021.

In case you want to consult the complete changelog, here we link you to the NVIDIA website with all the information, although right now we are still talking about the news coming to NVIDIA Shield Experience:

How to play Google Stadia on the NVIDIA Shield

The build will be 32.6.518.0 and enter improvements and optimizations in fluidity and interface, in addition to increasing native support for third-party accessories and third-party gamepads.

Thus, NVIDIA Shield TV will be compatible with the SCUF Infinity4PS, SCUF Impact and SCUF Prestige, and will allow you to use other wireless peripherals via Corsair Slipstream USB receiver, being able to connect the Corsair K57 RGB keyboard, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro mouse or the Corsair Virtuoso RGB headphones.

It should be remembered that in previous updates the use of the new controllers for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S much to the joy of most video game fanatic owners.

What has not changed is the official information about NVIDIA’s upgrade plans, which remain an unsolved mystery for now as to whether Shield TV will one day go up from Android 9.0 Pie to newer versions with the new Android APIs and functionalities.

Something is something, I suppose, so NVIDIA should be applauded for continuing to support a device with so much market experience.

Nvidia Shield TV receives Android 9 Pie four years after its launch

Related topics: Games, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all