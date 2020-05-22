TOCapone is in his final days. The gangster, who has just been released from prison, spends the last years of his life in a shipwreck of dementia under the constant surveillance of the federal authorities. The former underworld boss is said to have hidden $ 10 million somewhere.

Everyone knows the story of Alphonse Capone, the notorious gangster, known as Scarface, who ran the mob in South Chicago during the 1920s and ordered the Valentine’s Day massacre. The irony of his downfall, of course, is that he was not brought down for his most heinous crimes, it was tax evasion that led to his legal downfall.

This is all the information that writer and director Josh Trank offers about his central figure, whose criminal career has ended at the beginning of the film’s story, and is set in the last year of the crime lord’s life.

Al Capone (Tom Hardy) is no longer what he was. He has just served eleven years in prison, where syphilis brought the legendary king of the Chicago underworld to his knees, not only physically but also cognitively.

Director and screenwriter Josh Trank (Chronicle) presents with Capone that it is no longer the dazzling myth of the American mafia that once played a major role in the formation of great gangsters of the day.

Capone’s climax is seeing Hardy in his dressing gown and diapers hanging around his farm with a gold-plated machine gun seeking revenge for the imagined slights, he was so far removed from any kind of dramatic tension in the movie I encountered in the sequence, from the apparently emotional climax, hilarious. Decisive for Capone’s success is, of course, the performance of lead actor Tom Hardy, who in his – as always effective – physical portrayal of the gangster in his senile retirement, is somewhere in the art of unleashed acting, the strange caricature and ruthless study of a helpless soul.

It is not only fascinating the appearance, sometimes almost comical, of Hardy, who despite all that he has suffered, still radiates a certain threatening aura. Above all, it is his voice, that unwavering and gluttonous squawk, where one believes that the wind of death is heard whistling in every word.

An ugly movie about death. For a short time out of his 100 minutes you will see the most notorious king of the underworld of the United States dismantle his own myth, with a grunt and drooling insanity, defecating in his pants. Josh Trank delivers here the ruthless portrait of a man who is completely at the mercy of his physical and mental decline. It is devious and monotonous and sometimes eerily memorable. Not least thanks to Tom Hardy’s fantastic performance.

