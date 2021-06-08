What’s new this week ‘Infinite’, ‘Loki’ and ‘In the Heights’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

This is the new thing that is coming this week to streaming services, music platforms, film and television.

MOVIE THEATER

The summer movies (boreal) are finally starting to heat up with the long-awaited premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’. The sweaty, vibrant musical about the Washington Heights neighborhood during a New York blackout is undoubtedly made for the big screen; director Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) made sure of that. But if you can’t see it at the movies, it will be available for free on HBO Max starting Thursday for 31 days. And at home, you can rewind and sing without any stranger looking at you strangely.

Paramount + is also causing a stir by offering new action film ‘Infinite’ directed by Mark Wahlberg and Antoine Fuqua free to subscribers on Friday. In the film, based on the book ‘The Reincarnationist Papers’, Wahlberg plays a man who does not know that he is an ‘eternal’, but begins to suspect that perhaps his diagnosis of schizophrenia does not fully explain his visions and abilities. Judging by the trailers, it has nothing to envy to ‘Mission: Impossible’ (‘Mission: Impossible’) and ‘Fast & Furious’ (‘Fast and Furious’) in terms of action. Chiwetel Ejiofor co-stars.

And on Amazon Prime Video, starting Friday you can see the gothic twist that Italian director Matteo Garrone gave to Pinocchio, after having released without fanfare last December. Based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’, this is a much darker version of the song-filled animated film. While the result may not be suitable for all children, it is a strange, visionary and enchanting old world fairy tale that any fan of Guillermo del Toro or “The NeverEnding Story” of Wolfgang Petersen should give it a try.

MUSIC

Inspired by his experiences with his family in Texas at the beginning of the pandemic, Lukas Nelson produced his new album with Promise of the Real. ‘A Few Stars Apart’, which includes eight songs, was recorded live in three weeks at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A under the production of Grammy winner Dave Cobb who has worked with everyone from Chris Stapleton to Lady Gaga. ‘I’m from what could be called the quintessential road family; I’ve been traveling my whole life, ‘said Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson’s son.

I can’t remember the last time we spent so much time together as a family. We created a lot of really important bonds during that time and I have to say that despite how terrible the pandemic has been in many ways, for my inner peace, I was able to get a lot out of this moment. I was able to pause and reflect.

After achieving success with her multi-platinum hit ‘Lost Boy’ from her 2017 debut album ‘Safe Haven’, Ruth B. is back with a second album. The 25-year-old Ethiopian-Canadian singer-songwriter releases the 11-cut album ‘Moments In Between’ on Friday, produced by Patrick Wimberly, who has worked with Solange, MGMT, Ellie Goulding and Joji. Ruth B. has already released songs from the album including ‘Dirty Nikes’, ‘Situation’ and ‘Die Fast’.

TV

Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role as Loki in the new Disney + limited series named after the Marvel character that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In the six-part series that premieres Wednesday, Loki is forced to help fix the rift in time that it caused. Confronted by his past which includes literally stabbing people ‘in the back like 50 times’ his cheeky response is, ‘Well, I’ll never do it again.’ Hiddleston, of course, delivers the line with all its grace. ‘

It seems like yesterday that the extended Kardashian-Jenner family invaded television and many other parts of our culture and commerce with ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. But it’s been 15 years and 20 seasons, and it’s time to say goodbye with the final episode airing on Thursday.How to wrap up the multi-layered saga that included marriages, near-marriages, divorces, and the best celebrity relationship of all time. , with Kanye West? It will not end. The E! It will be history, but the family will return with a show on the streaming service Hulu.

Source: Excelsior