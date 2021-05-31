What’s New on DVD and Blu-ray (June 2021)

We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of June we will have both on Blu-ray and on DVD. Surely there are many fans who wait like water in May for the anxious montage of the director of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘, a new version of the film created in order to be more faithful to the idea with which it was originally conceived.

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring among others by Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Amy Adams, the film premiered last March on HBO Max to generally very positive reviews.

Another interesting domestic release will be ‘Judas and the Black Mesas‘, a film based on real events that revolves around the murder, in December 1969, of activist and revolutionary Fred Hampton. Directed by Shaka Kingy starring Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, and Daniel Kaluuya, the film won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Kaluuya) and Best Original Song and also had several nominations in major categories such as Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

As the last outstanding premiere we are left with ‘I Care a Lot‘, the film with which Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe for Best Leading Actress. Directed byJ. Blakeson, Pike plays Marla Grayson, a woman who has no qualms about benefiting from others. The problems arise with his last goose that lays the golden eggs, an old woman who is not what she seems and who will cause him many headaches.

For the rest, as in previous months, much classic and some other interesting thriller like ‘The secret of an obsession’, a film directed by Billy Ray that has a more than interesting cast headed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.

