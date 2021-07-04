What’s New on DVD and Blu-ray (July 2021)

We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of July we will have both on Blu-ray and DVD. As a first option we must highlight ‘Cruella‘, a live-action production focused on the’ 101 Dalmatians’ villain directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stoney and Emma Thompson. With an audience rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film accumulates almost $ 200 million at the world box office, a very important figure if we consider that it had a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney +.

Although things did not go too well for him, we must talk about ‘Mortal Kombat‘, a new adaptation for the big screen of the successful series of fighting games created by John Tobias and Ed Boon. Directed by Simon Mcquoidy starring among others Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, and Tadanobu Asano, the film earned a worldwide gross of just $ 83 million.

Turn for ‘The father‘, the cousin of novelist and playwright Florian Zeller that won the Oscars for Best Leading Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film achieved a worldwide gross of $ 18.3 million, with a critics rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. It must be said that after the success of this film the filmmaker is already preparing a new installment with an adaptation of the most recent of his works entitled ‘The Son’.

Among the most prominent domestic premieres of the month we can also talk about ‘Monster hunter‘, an adaptation of the Capcom video game directed by Paul WS Anders and starring Milla Jovovich; a couple of horror movies like ‘The Owners‘or’Relic‘, with Emily Mortimer; or’The Mauritanian‘, a drama starring Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zachary Levi.

