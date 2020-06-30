We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of July we will have both Blu-ray and DVD, a month that, like the previous one, we cannot say is going to be full of great domestic releases.

We start with’Onward‘(Disney / Pixar), a film directed by Dan Scanlon, whose premiere last March was seriously damaged due to the arrival of the pandemic. That is why, despite having an excellent review of the criticism with 95% positive opinions on Rotten Tomatoes, the film did not obtain the expected performance at the box office, where it grossed just 100 million dollars during the time that the coronavirus allowed her to be in theaters (no more than a week).

We continue with’The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords‘, a film directed by Guy Ritchieque overcame the 100 million dollar barrier at the worldwide box office. With a cast led by people of the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin FarrellyHugh Grant, the story centers on a drug lord with a strong British flair trying to sell his empire to a dynasty of billionaires from Oklahoma.

Another expected release is undoubtedly that of ‘The invisible man‘(Universal), a tape based on HG Wells’s 1897 novel in which Elizabeth Moss was placed under the command of Leigh Whannell, with a budget of $ 7 million (which is logical considering that it is a Blumhouse production) and a A 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the tape topped $ 55 million at the worldwide box office.

Regarding the rest of the premieres that we will have in homes throughout the month of July, we must talk about the arrival of ‘Spas in disguise‘, animated film by Blue Sky Studios that raised $ 164 million; ‘Amityville: The Origin‘terror with Skyline Entertainment and’The plan‘, Spanish dramatic comedy starring Antonio De La Torre, Ral ArvaloyChema Del Barco.

CLICK TO ACCESS ALL THE PREMIERE DVD AND BLU-RAY OF THE MONTH