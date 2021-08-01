What’s New on DVD and Blu-ray (August 2021)

We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of August we will have both on Blu-ray and DVD. We start with ‘Nobody‘, an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller (‘ Hardcore Henry ‘) in which Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (‘ Better Call Saul ‘) plays a seemingly normal family man who turns out to be a retired hitman. From the narrative creator of the ‘John Wick’ franchise and with a sequel already confirmed, the film will have its home release on August 20.

Another premiere that is sure to attract many buyers is’Luca‘, a new Disney / Pixar film that had an exclusive premiere on Disney + last June. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the film is set in a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera. ‘Luca’ tells a story about the passage to adulthood of a boy who lives an unforgettable summer full of ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides.

We continue with ‘Another round‘, the latest Oscar winner for Best International Film directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starring Mads Mikkelsen. With a collection of one million euros in our country, the premise is the following: There is a theory that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that a slight drunkenness opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing our problems and increasing our creativity.

Otherwise, proposals like ‘Relic‘,’A promising young woman‘or’Minari. Family history‘They will try to liven up another summer marked by the coronavirus.

