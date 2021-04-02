What’s New on DVD and Blu-ray (April 2021)

We are going with a preview of the releases that for this month of April we will have both on Blu-ray and DVD, a month in which we must repeat that, like the previous ones and due to what we all know, we cannot say that it’s going to be packed with great home premieres.

The most important might be ‘The Croods: A New Era‘, the return of this friendly family of cavemen who this time meet a new and modern family called the Best. Directed by Joel Crawford, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke repeat as protagonists in the original version. from the film, this time accompanied by Leslie MannyPeter Dinklage, representing the greatest threat The Croods have ever faced since they left the cave: Another Family.

We continue with’Kill santa‘, a film directed by Eshom NelmseIan Nelms and starring Mel Gibson in the role of “Fatman”, a very peculiar Santa Claus who can be brutal when he wants and is armed to the eyebrows. Billy, a boy furious because he brought him coal, has hired a hit man to go to Alaska and finish him off. Then begins a hunt full of action and humor.

Spanish cinema could not be absent with ‘The summer we live‘, a film directed by Carlos Sedesque surpassed a million euros at our box office. Starring Blanca Surez, Javier Rey, Pablo Molinero, Carlos Cuevas and Mara Pedraza, it is a romantic drama in which some mysterious obituaries dedicated to a certain Luca reach the hands of a young journalist. In them, one guesses a story of love, friendship and betrayal that took place on the roads of Jerez during the summer of 1958. An immortal love whose protagonists, despite the fact that forty years have passed, do not want to forget.

For the rest, as in previous months, much classical and more Spanish cinema with ‘Up to the sky‘, Daniel Calparsoro’s latest project starring Miguel Herrn, Carolina Yuste, Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega and Patricia Vicoy, which raised two million euros at our box office.

