What’s new in Windows 11 will save battery life on compatible PCs

The Windows 11 developer version is coming with many new features, including support for dynamic refresh rate (VRR). It is a feature that increases the refresh rate of the screen only when a certain task requires it and, consequently, improves the battery life, without affecting the viewing experience.

The world of laptops, like that of mobile phones, has more and more devices with displays with high refresh rates. A high frequency offers smoother and more immediate movements. However, this reduces battery life. A low refresh rate can be used to mitigate power consumption, but this setting could reduce the overall experience.

Currently, in Windows 10, users must choose between 60Hz and 120Hz. In other words, it is a static choice. However, in Windows 11 you can forget about this and leave everything to DRR, the feature that automatically adjusts the refresh rate and optimizes battery performance.

DRR in Windows 11 will automatically change the refresh rate in different tasks. At the moment, it only works with a handful of compatible applications, but Microsoft hopes to expand the list. For example, you’ll choose a low rate for Office and higher for Microsoft Edge, Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft Photos, and more. Yes indeed, this setting does not impact games. That is, these will continue to function independently and run and function as usual.

How to get DRR in Windows 11?

To test the dynamic refresh rate you need to have compatible hardware, new drivers and membership in the Windows Insider Program. Joining the latter is as simple as going into Settings, then selecting Windows Update and finally Windows Insider Program. The next step will be to download and install the developer version of Windows 11.

Once Windows 11 is installed, you must open Settings, then select System, enter Screen and finally Advanced Screen. There you should select Dynamic update rate. Regarding drivers, Microsoft says it is working with manufacturers to support DDR as soon as possible.

For their part, although nothing is confirmed, those of Redmond could launch their new Surface devices with DDR. This move would allow them to compete with the ProMotion displays on the iPad.

