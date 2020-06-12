The coronavirus crisis has made a special dent in most vulnerable groups. The situation of these people was already delicate before the arrival of the covid-19 and after the impact of the pandemic This has been complicated. With the intention of helping these groups, the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy is advancing in measures aimed at them.

Specifically, in the last hours, Minister Yolanda Díaz has announced that her department intends to reformulate the protection system in its care phase, with a change in the unemployment benefit, simplifying its structure, reaching more people and facilitating access criteria.

The minister has pointed it out in the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction that this is one of the lines of job of the Ministry, in addition to implementing extraordinary protection of an immediate nature.

Díaz explained that, although from the Ministry of Labor “all possible mechanisms have been deployed to increase coverage and deepen unemployment protection, there are margins and peripheries of precariousness and informality difficult to protect ».

In fact, he has pointed out that the rate of unemployment coverageThat is, the people registered as unemployed who have a benefit or subsidy, was 55% in March 2017, reaching 62.5% in 2020, after expanding various benefits in the last year, something that “is not enough”.

Urgent measures

The minister believes that in the current situation it is necessary to act “immediately”, with protection measures that “are born with an extraordinary character, but that anticipate the first step of the necessary change in the protection system for unemployed people, with the aim of achieving a high coverage rate ».

From his point of view, a new subsidy model to seek greater legal certainty, to strengthen protection and to improve coverage, “avoiding the risks of competition conflict with other income programs”, but also to place Spain in line with the social protection model of neighboring countries.