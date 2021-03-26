what’s new in Tolkien’s universe is a stealth video game

One of the video games based on the gigantic ‘Tolkien’ universe The most anticipated is ‘The Lord of the Rings: Golum’. We have known of his existence since March 2019 and, until now, the only thing we had seen of him was a short teaser that showed us part of the world in which it will take place. We also know that it will be released on the new and old generation consoles and that it has been delayed until 2022.

We will have to wait a bit to get our hands on it, but to make the wait more enjoyable, the guys from Daedalic, the study in charge of its development, and PlayStation have published a trailer with gameplay in which we can see what the game will be like and some of the scenarios it will be based on. Let’s see what it promises’The Lord of the Rings: Gollum‘.

Stealth as a flag

From what we can see in the trailer, Daedalic has managed keep the essence of Gollum– A character who uses stealth and trickery to navigate dangerous environments. The camera is always positioned to the back, in what looks like a fairly far third-person view, which makes sense given Gollum’s size.

Our colleagues from 3DJuegos have been able to see gameplay from the producer of the game and say that its gameplay reminds of “a mix of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Uncharted‘”, in the sense that the level design is very vertical, it will force us to” have to study the level very well “and will make us use stealth. Furthermore,’ The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ‘ is entirely based on stealth, and not so much in action or in combat.

In fact, Gollum does not have a skill tree and cannot be improved. Nor can you choose not to be stealthy. Every move of Gollum makes noise and if the enemies detect us and reach us, they will kill us. Gollum’s only option is to attack from behind (something that doesn’t kill instantly) or sneak into the shadows. Stealth pure and simple.

It will be a game focused on history and in which we will attend constant conversations between Gollum and Smeagol, who will relate the events through which the protagonist has passed. We will also have to decide which personality governs our character, something that will have an effect on what will happen throughout the game, but we do not yet know if it will affect the end of the story.

As we said before, ‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ will arrive at previous generation consoles, to next-gen consoles, to Nintendo Switch and to PC. It has been delayed until 2022, so it will be time to wait. Another game that has been delayed to next year is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, the open world RPG from the Harry Potter universe.