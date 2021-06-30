What’s new in the iPhone 13 and how much will it cost you? – NIUS

It does not have too many changes compared to the iPhone 12, although Apple innovates in aspects such as cameras

The price of the different models could be between 800 and 1,300 euros, in line with their predecessors

Its launch date is expected in September 2021 with the usual prior reservation and subsequent start of sales.

On fall 2021 a new member of the family arrives Manzana And, as with this type of technology, leaks and rumors before launch already reveal many details. The new iPhone 13 of the American company would incorporate some interesting novelties.

The firm is accustomed to do not drastically change designs or sizes of their smartphones, except specific releases. At NIUS we collect here what is already known about this new generation, its possible price and its date of release to the market.

What is the iPhone 13 like?

According to the most widespread rumors, the IPhone 13 design I would keep the angled profile of the IPhone 12, its predecessor. His camera module it would be square too and the lenses would stay the same size, just like the LiDAR sensor. It might not incorporate the notch. Or if it does, this would be smaller and move the top speaker further to the edge to make room for the system. Face ID. This is what they point out from Applesfera.

On the other hand, its dimensions would remain the same as in the previous generation. That is, they would be 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6 mm, height, width and thickness, respectively. It would only increase that last parameter by 0.26 millimeters. Also the thickness would be 0.9 millimeters greater in the case of the rear camera module. Here the design of the lenses would also be innovated, while few details have come out about the cameras themselves.

What models would it have?

The possible rear camera relocation would be visible in the different iPhone 13 models, which are four, according to the screen analyst and founder of DSGG Ross Young. They would be direct successors of the existing iPhone 12 models, so they would look like this:

iPhone 13 standard with 6.1 inch screen. iPhone 13 mini with 5.4 inch screen. iPhone 13 Pro with 6.1 inch screen too. iPhone 13 Pro Max with 6.7 inch screen.

As for colors, there is talk of some more showy such as Orange, but also others like the Matt black or the blue.

LPTO technology, fingerprint and zero ports

One of the most talked about aspects is that the iPhone 13 will incorporate the 120 Hz refresh rate to your screens by integrating panels with LPTO technology. This means that it would be more efficient in battery consumption when the screen is on. This would also have panels OLED and an always-on display feature, Apple Watch style.

This novelty would be one of the most relevant in the new generation, which would also have the Touch ID, the fingerprint reader, but included in the display. The absence of ports for cargo, for example, is another rumor that gains strength after the analyst’s prediction Ming-Chi Kou. In its place could be the MagSafe or some smart connector, in the style of iPad devices.

Another astonishing rumor points to a steam chamber system for the internal cooling of the smartphone. About him software, it is expected that you have the full operating system iOS 15 with its already known functionalities.

Price and launch

The price of the different models of the iPhone 13 could be between 800 and 1,300 euros, in the line of its predecessors. Release dates are expected to September 2021 with the usual prior reservation from day 10 of that month and the subsequent start of sales, from day 17. The presentation would take place at the beginning of the same month. By October its four versions would be on the market.